Brokerages Anticipate ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Will Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) will announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ASML’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $1.60. ASML posted earnings per share of $1.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASML will report full-year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ASML.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. ASML had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Santander cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ABN Amro initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 37.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,484,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,606 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,186,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,469,000 after acquiring an additional 68,835 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,554,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $531,142,000 after acquiring an additional 75,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,547,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,628,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,626,000 after purchasing an additional 127,111 shares during the period. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $3.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.24. 775,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,840. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ASML has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $245.24.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

