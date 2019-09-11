Brokerages Anticipate Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) to Post $0.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.40. Schlumberger reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.44.

In related news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $32,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 41.1% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.85. 421,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,999,077. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $63.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

