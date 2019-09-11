Brokerages Anticipate Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Teekay Lng Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Teekay Lng Partners posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teekay Lng Partners.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.70 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Teekay Lng Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE TGP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.20. 395,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,050. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.49. Teekay Lng Partners has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 109.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay Lng Partners in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Lng Partners in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

