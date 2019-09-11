Brokerages Expect Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) to Post ($0.16) Earnings Per Share

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $3.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.16) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cassava Sciences an industry rank of 73 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SAVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. 363,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,107. The company has a market cap of $22.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.99.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cassava Sciences stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Cassava Sciences worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

