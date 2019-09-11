Brokerages Expect Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Fidus Investment posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Fidus Investment had a net margin of 52.70% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley began coverage on Fidus Investment in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In related news, insider Shelby E. Sherard purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $44,392.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the second quarter valued at $3,511,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,185,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after buying an additional 135,825 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 653,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after buying an additional 125,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $1,072,000. 29.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDUS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.82. 80,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,901. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $364.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 109.86%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.