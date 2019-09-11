Brokerages Expect VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) to Post -$0.89 EPS

Brokerages expect VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for VERONA PHARMA P/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). VERONA PHARMA P/S reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 287%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover VERONA PHARMA P/S.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.27).

VRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of VRNA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $59.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -1.00.

About VERONA PHARMA P/S

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

