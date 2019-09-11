Brokerages Set Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Target Price at $112.43

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.85 and a 200 day moving average of $103.44. Hill-Rom has a twelve month low of $81.82 and a twelve month high of $109.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.08 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 6,470 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total value of $674,562.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,215 shares in the company, valued at $856,495.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,500 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $566,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $695,650,000 after purchasing an additional 307,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,322,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $661,458,000 after acquiring an additional 163,177 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,870,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,962,000 after acquiring an additional 282,069 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $117,257,000 after acquiring an additional 42,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,120,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $117,242,000 after acquiring an additional 41,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.