Brokerages Set Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Price Target at $29.57

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on TUFN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TUFN stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $17.92. 8,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,477. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $31.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.