Brokers Set Expectations for RMR Group Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMR)

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for RMR Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, September 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.04. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. S&P Equity Research raised shares of RMR Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on RMR Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded RMR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.92. 2,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,545. RMR Group has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.22.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). RMR Group had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $143.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.10 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Housing Properties Trus Senior sold 2,637,408 shares of RMR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,496,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RMR Group by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,039,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,814,000 after buying an additional 982,739 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RMR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,295,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in RMR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,363,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RMR Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in RMR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,490,000. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

