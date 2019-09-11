Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Trading Up 10.2%

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW)’s stock price traded up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.70, 588,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 195% from the average session volume of 199,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $40.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $79.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBW. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter valued at about $4,125,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 46.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,229,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 387,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 49.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 319,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 263,177 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,041.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.