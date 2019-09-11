Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Update

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caledonia Mining stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of Caledonia Mining worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CMCL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,789. Caledonia Mining has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The South Africa segment comprise a gold mine, that is on care and maintenance, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine.

