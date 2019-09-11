Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.03

Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.03 and traded as high as $9.85. Camtek shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 7,769 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Get Camtek alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.25 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Camtek LTD. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Camtek’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Camtek’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Camtek by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 36,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.