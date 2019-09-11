Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.5% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 50,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,300,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

CNI traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $91.32. 42,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,918. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $70.36 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.39.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 24.15%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.411 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

