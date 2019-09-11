Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$33.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$31.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.72. The company has a market cap of $40.04 billion and a PE ratio of 8.48. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$30.01 and a one year high of C$43.57.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.5700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$45.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.