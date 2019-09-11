Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Cut to C$41.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CNQ. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CSFB lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.50.

TSE CNQ traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$33.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,871,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,721. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.72. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion and a PE ratio of 8.41. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$30.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.80 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.5700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

