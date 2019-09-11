Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Trading 1.8% Higher

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) rose 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.46 and last traded at $31.98, approximately 144,930 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,515,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on shares of Capri and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nomura reduced their target price on Capri from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Capri had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol acquired 363,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $9,975,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Capri by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 223,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after buying an additional 113,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,363,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,422,000 after purchasing an additional 133,008 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,981,000. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 12.5% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,245,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

