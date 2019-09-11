Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) Insider Sells $30,638.40 in Stock

Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) insider David Krupinski sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $30,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,515.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CRCM stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,813. The stock has a market cap of $333.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 135.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56. Care.com Inc has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. Care.com had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCM. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Care.com during the second quarter worth about $10,365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Care.com by 17.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,386,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,200,000 after acquiring an additional 357,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Care.com by 5,040.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 245,101 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Care.com by 136.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 423,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 244,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Care.com by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 212,393 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Care.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Care.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Care.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Care.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

About Care.com

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

