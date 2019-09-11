CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives $47.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price objective on CareDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub lowered CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut CareDx from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $48.00 target price on shares of CareDx and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Get CareDx alerts:

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $1,442,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,931,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sasha King sold 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $341,031.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,488.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,084 shares of company stock valued at $4,288,055. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the second quarter worth approximately $3,786,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 102.9% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 526,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,948,000 after purchasing an additional 267,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CareDx by 1,227.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 30,823 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 29,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,793. The company has a market capitalization of $858.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.04. CareDx has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $41.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 38.29% and a negative return on equity of 47.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.