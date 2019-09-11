Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Casey’s General Stores has increased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Casey’s General Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $6.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

NASDAQ CASY traded down $3.38 on Wednesday, hitting $166.58. The stock had a trading volume of 392,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,371. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.00 and a 200-day moving average of $145.54. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $173.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CASY. Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.30.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $625,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,564.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Lynn Horak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $463,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

