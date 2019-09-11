Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Given a $192.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $192.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CASY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores to $170.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.30.

Shares of CASY traded down $3.38 on Tuesday, reaching $166.58. 567,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,601. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.70. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $173.31.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $625,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,564.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Lynn Horak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $463,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,295,000 after purchasing an additional 76,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,180,000 after acquiring an additional 65,801 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,425,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,525,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 29.1% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 830,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,553,000 after acquiring an additional 187,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,730,000 after acquiring an additional 40,998 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

