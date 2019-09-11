Castleark Management LLC Acquires Shares of 114,740 Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 114,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $13,808,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,655,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,838,000 after purchasing an additional 187,950 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 15.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 181,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,802,000 after purchasing an additional 24,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $122.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,539. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $140.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.82 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.49, for a total value of $410,138.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $227,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,795 shares of company stock worth $8,314,916 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.67.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

