Castleark Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,092 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for about 1.4% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Illumina worth $37,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 38,516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 875,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 873,560 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,775,175 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,175,781,000 after buying an additional 799,884 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 107.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815,875 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $253,484,000 after buying an additional 421,953 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Illumina by 5.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,976,219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,200,145,000 after buying an additional 296,541 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 242.2% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 416,303 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $153,262,000 after buying an additional 294,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ILMN shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Illumina from $382.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.92.

In related news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.28, for a total transaction of $3,492,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,050,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.88, for a total transaction of $341,453.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,433.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,198 shares of company stock worth $17,773,470 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN traded up $9.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $285.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,214. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.90. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $263.30 and a 52-week high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.12 million. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

