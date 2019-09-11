Castleark Management LLC Purchases 47,350 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $12,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Aaron’s by 31.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the first quarter worth about $125,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $72.00 price objective on Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on Aaron’s from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stephens set a $67.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

NYSE AAN traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,870. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.50.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $968.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

In other Aaron’s news, insider Douglas A. Lindsay sold 2,500 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $154,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven A. Michaels sold 3,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $185,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,376,892.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,246 in the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.