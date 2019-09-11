Castleark Management LLC Sells 7,960 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $30,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 171.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 194.6% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 44.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,082,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,538,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.28. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $129.77 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The stock has a market cap of $452.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.92.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.