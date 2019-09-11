Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of FUN traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.33. 355,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,464. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.15. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $57.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $436.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.86 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 939.99% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 45,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

