Celer Network (CELR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.63 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Celer Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, TOKOK, Binance and Gate.io. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $17.36 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00041071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.58 or 0.04585935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000378 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001129 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,151,544,341 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network.

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bilaxy, Binance and TOKOK. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

