Celestica (TSE:CLS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.97

Celestica Inc (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and traded as low as $9.61. Celestica shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 60,971 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.95 billion. Analysts predict that Celestica Inc will post 1.2600001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celestica (TSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

