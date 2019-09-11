Centauri (CTX) Trading 42% Higher Over Last Week

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Centauri coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. Centauri has a market capitalization of $115,057.00 and $326.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centauri has traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00041137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.09 or 0.04597283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000378 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001133 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Centauri Profile

Centauri is a coin. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 42,802,668 coins and its circulating supply is 42,256,085 coins. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info. The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog.

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

