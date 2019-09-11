CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in CGI in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,986. CGI Inc has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.63.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CGI Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

