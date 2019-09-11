Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 105,422 Shares

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $4,430,886.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $42.76. 6,776,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,801,998. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $35.85 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.38.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 16,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.9% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Compass Point set a $45.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $43.50 to $39.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.