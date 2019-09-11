Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 44,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,812,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,714,000 after purchasing an additional 104,298 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,195,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,043,000 after purchasing an additional 59,260 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.8% in the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 80,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 36,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $4,225,313.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb bought 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,374.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,862.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,255 shares of company stock worth $4,566,955 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.35. The company had a trading volume of 280,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,533,573. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $35.85 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

