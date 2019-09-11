Charter Court Financial Services Grp (LON:CCFS) Trading Up 3.8%

Charter Court Financial Services Grp PLC (LON:CCFS)’s share price was up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 306 ($4.00) and last traded at GBX 302.50 ($3.95), approximately 186,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 254,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 291.50 ($3.81).

CCFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Charter Court Financial Services Grp from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charter Court Financial Services Grp in a report on Friday, July 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $723.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 279.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 315.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Charter Court Financial Services Grp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

Charter Court Financial Services Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage lending and deposit taking activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Buy to Let, Residential Lending, Short Term Lending, Second Charge Lending, and Other segments. The company offers long term first charge loans to landlords and owner-occupiers; short term bridging finance to owner-occupiers, landlords, and property developers; long term second charge loans; and treasury and third party mortgage services.

