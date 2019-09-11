Chatham Lodging Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Chatham Lodging Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years. Chatham Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of 68.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

NYSE CLDT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $18.29. 298,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,083. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $857.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83.

In other news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,922.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

