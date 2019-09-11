Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Down 9%

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)’s share price was down 9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.21 and last traded at $30.44, approximately 3,020,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,087,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHWY. William Blair assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush set a $30.00 price target on Chewy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.35.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 47,875,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $1,000,587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 152,500 shares of company stock worth $3,355,000.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

