Chilean Metals (CVE:CMX) Trading Up 83.3%

Chilean Metals Inc (CVE:CMX)’s stock price was up 83.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 103,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 56,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $425,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29.

Chilean Metals Company Profile (CVE:CMX)

Chilean Metals Inc, a mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Chile and Nova Scotia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and iron deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in five properties covering approximately 50,000 acres located in the prolific iron oxide-copper-gold belt of northern Chile.

