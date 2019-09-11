China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.06

China Green Agriculture, Inc (NYSE:CGA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.06 and traded as high as $5.20. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 3,517 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in China Green Agriculture, Inc (NYSE:CGA) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of China Green Agriculture worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

