Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) & Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Head to Head Analysis

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) and Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Studio City International and Choice Hotels International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Studio City International 2 0 0 0 1.00 Choice Hotels International 2 6 1 0 1.89

Studio City International presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.56%. Choice Hotels International has a consensus price target of $85.12, suggesting a potential downside of 8.77%. Given Studio City International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Studio City International is more favorable than Choice Hotels International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Studio City International and Choice Hotels International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Studio City International $571.21 million 2.68 -$20.75 million ($0.24) -81.25 Choice Hotels International $1.04 billion 4.99 $216.35 million $3.89 23.98

Choice Hotels International has higher revenue and earnings than Studio City International. Studio City International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Choice Hotels International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Studio City International and Choice Hotels International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Studio City International -1.62% 0.84% 0.29% Choice Hotels International 20.13% -141.56% 19.93%

Dividends

Choice Hotels International pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Studio City International does not pay a dividend. Choice Hotels International pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Studio City International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of Choice Hotels International shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Choice Hotels International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Choice Hotels International beats Studio City International on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection. It also develops and markets cloud-based technology products to the hotel industry. As of May 1, 2019, the company had approximately 7,000 hotels with 570,000 rooms in approximately 40 countries and territories. Choice Hotels International, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

