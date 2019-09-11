Christopher C. Capossela Sells 9,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total transaction of $1,220,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 119,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,212,520.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $136.12. The company had a trading volume of 23,561,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,682,043. The firm has a market cap of $1,050.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.50.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group set a $162.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after buying an additional 7,724,483 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,567,563 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,936,190,000 after buying an additional 385,074 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after buying an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,986,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,097,675,000 after buying an additional 342,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,603,974,000 after acquiring an additional 782,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.