Churchill China plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.30 (LON:CHH)

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CHH stock traded up GBX 35 ($0.46) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,590 ($20.78). 2,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,586. Churchill China has a 1-year low of GBX 920 ($12.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,670 ($21.82). The company has a market cap of $174.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,585.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,506.44.

Churchill China Company Profile

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products for retail, hospitality, and household markets worldwide. It offers ceramic tabletop products, such as cups, plates, bowls, accessories, jugs, trays and boards, saucers, cookware, beverage pots, chips mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, stands and risers, mugs, sugar bowls, counter servingware, cutlery, pepper and salt products, crates and carriers, glassware, bud vases, butter blocks/pads, knives, spoons, lids, forks, sachet holders, egg cups, ashtrays, and vinegar/oil bottles.

