Cigna (NYSE:CI) Given a $254.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Oppenheimer set a $254.00 target price on Cigna (NYSE:CI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens set a $225.00 price target on shares of Cigna and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.39.

NYSE CI traded down $3.10 on Tuesday, reaching $161.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,142,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,322. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Cigna has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $226.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.69. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani purchased 32,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,044,421.53. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cigna by 32.5% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

