Citizens Holding (CIZN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on September 30th

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Citizens has increased its dividend by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CIZN stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117. Citizens has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of -0.13.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.98%.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

