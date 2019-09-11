Claymore Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Claymore has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Claymore token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, CoinExchange and VinDAX. Claymore has a market cap of $1,444.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00215741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.02 or 0.01246745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017864 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00087799 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00028367 BTC.

Claymore Token Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken. Claymore’s official website is claymoretoken.com.

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Claymore using one of the exchanges listed above.

