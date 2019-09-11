Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Shares Up 9.9%

Shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) shot up 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.28 and last traded at $16.27, 541,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 187% from the average session volume of 188,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

CLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Clearwater Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $233.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $451.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.35 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Corp will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,359,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,135,000 after buying an additional 30,510 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 24.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 18,618 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 210.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,658 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

