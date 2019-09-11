Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Declares $0.11 — Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1106 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of GLQ stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 72,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,075. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $15.84.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.