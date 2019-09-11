Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

COHU has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cohu from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.33. Cohu has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $25.63.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $150.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cohu will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $39,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 985.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 18.8% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth about $118,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

