Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) CFO Henning I. Jakobsen Sells 858 Shares

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $64,006.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,712.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.85. 2,235,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,492,830. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.82. The firm has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,737,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,412,000 after acquiring an additional 57,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,200,000 after acquiring an additional 768,550 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $11,885,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

