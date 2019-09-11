Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

Colgate-Palmolive has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 55 years. Colgate-Palmolive has a dividend payout ratio of 57.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.85. 2,293,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,665. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $1,412,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,184,842 shares in the company, valued at $85,829,954.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $346,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,929.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 564,285 shares of company stock worth $40,609,265. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

