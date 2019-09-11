Comparing BeyondAirInc . (XAIR) and Its Peers

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ: XAIR) is one of 127 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BeyondAirInc . to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BeyondAirInc . and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondAirInc . 0 0 0 0 N/A BeyondAirInc . Competitors 950 3182 5391 284 2.51

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 20.91%. Given BeyondAirInc .’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BeyondAirInc . has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares BeyondAirInc . and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondAirInc . N/A -342.71% -100.90% BeyondAirInc . Competitors -674.05% -624.80% -22.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BeyondAirInc . and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondAirInc . $7.72 million -$6.56 million -5.83 BeyondAirInc . Competitors $1.43 billion $145.31 million -12.03

BeyondAirInc .’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BeyondAirInc .. BeyondAirInc . is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.4% of BeyondAirInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

BeyondAirInc . has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BeyondAirInc .’s rivals have a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

BeyondAirInc . rivals beat BeyondAirInc . on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About BeyondAirInc .

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. The company is based in Garden City, New York.

