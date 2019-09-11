Content Value Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.49 Million (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Content Value Network token can now be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges including UEX, BitForex and BitMax. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $15.62 million and $2.49 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Content Value Network has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00208125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.62 or 0.01184208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00086682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017246 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 59% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00024577 BTC.

Content Value Network Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,347,835 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io.

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

Content Value Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, BitMax and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

