ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Shares Up 5.6%

ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.38, 6,264 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 417,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of ContraFect in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $29.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ContraFect by 40.0% in the second quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 140,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the second quarter worth about $295,000. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 907,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 612,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,356,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 735,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

